Lloyd's List Intelligence Acquires Infospectrum

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The acquisition will allow Lloyd's List Intelligence to expand its ability to deliver analysis and risk management intelligence solutions. File Image / Pixabay

Maritime data and analytics firm Lloyd's List Intelligence has acquired credit reporting agency Infospectrum.

The acquisition will allow Lloyd's List Intelligence to expand its ability to deliver analysis and risk management intelligence solutions, the company said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

"We are excited to join forces with Lloyd's List Intelligence" Panos Panousis, managing director of Infospectrum," said in the statement.

"This combination will unlock significant opportunities for both companies and provide the maritime ecosystem with access to a broader range of data, analytics, and intelligence.

"We are confident that together we will accelerate innovation and deliver exceptional solutions to the maritime industry."