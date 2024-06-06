Headway Technology Group Opens Greece Office

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Headway's Greek Office Inauguration Ceremony. Image Credit: Headway

Headway Technology Group (Qingdao) Co., Ltd. has officailly opened an office in Greece.

The new location was officially inaugurated on June 4, the first day of the Posidonia 2024 exhibition.

"Greece, as the world's leading maritime cluster, holds a pivotal position in the global shipping industry," Headway said in an emailed note to Ship & Bunker.

The company notes it first entered the Greek market in 2006.

"The establishment of the Headway Greek Office aims to further develop the European market, accelerate Headway's strategic layout in Europe's low-carbon shipping sector, and to enhance its global low-carbon shipping service network," it added.

"This will enable Headway to provide more efficient one-stop technical support and pre-sales and after-sales services to clients in Greece and across Europe."

With Shipping looking to reduce its emissions footprint and transition away from oil bunkers, Headway has been notably active in showcasing its technology.

At Posidonia that included its methanol fuel supply system, ammonia fuel supply system, carbon capture and utilization system, exhaust gas cleaning system, deep catalytic filter-less ballast water treatment system, as well as solid-state hydrogen storage system.