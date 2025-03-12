Houthis Renew Threats on Israeli Ships Amid Gaza Aid Crisis

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Houthis vow to resume attacks on Israeli ships in the Red Sea as Gaza aid deadline expires. File Image / Pixabay

Yemen's Houthi movement has declared its intention to resume attacks on Israeli ships in the Red Sea following the expiration of its deadline for Israel to restore humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The renewed threat comes after the group's four-day ultimatum for Israel to reopen aid crossings into Gaza expired.

The ban on the passage of all Israeli ships through the designated operations zone, including the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Gulf of Aden, has been reinstated, Yahya Sare'e, spokesperson of the Yemeni Armed Forces, announced in his social media post on Tuesday.

"Any Israeli ship attempting to violate this ban shall be targeted in the declared zone of operations, he said.

"This ban shall continue until the crossings to the Gaza Strip are reopened and aid, food and medicines are allowed in."

The renewed threat not only targets Israeli ships but also places other carriers at risk, as the Houthis have previously attacked vessels, they have alleged to be Israeli, even when they were not.

This also comes at a time when shipping companies are gradually returning to resume transit via the Suez Canal. Recently, CMA CGM announced its new route for its ships passing through the Red Sea.