IBIA's Vice Chairman and Working Group Chair Sets Out Future Fuels Challenges

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Capetanakis is bunker director of Starbulk, vice chairman of IBIA’s board of directors and chairman of the industry body's working group on future fuels. Image Credit: Constantinos Capetanakis

Constantinos Capetanakis, bunker director of Starbulk, vice chairman of IBIA's board of directors and chairman of the industry body's working group on future fuels, has set out his view of the main challenges facing the industry as it seeks to move on from fossil fuels.

The IBIA working group has already published a comprehensive assessment table for each of the main alternative fuel options on the organisation's website for its members.

"On the whole, we should not lose sight of the fact that what we really need is green fuels," Capetanakis told Ship & Bunker.

"The current global production capacity of green alternative fuels can only meet a small portion of the global shipping demand and I don't believe this situation is going to change soon".

"The alternative fuels under wider consideration must not only reduce emissions but should also be transportable, storable, producible, inexpensive and generate enough energy.

"So, it is not only, or so much, the technology but the whole supply chain and the required policies. This is what we are all working for and waiting for".

Capetanakis indicatively identified the following as the main issues around the future fuels that IBIA's working group is assessing and analysing:

Regulatory framework

Technical feasibility

Availability

Current and projected production levels and locations

Green fuel production levels

Port infrastructure

"I don't believe there is a clear front-runner, and the production needed to satisfy shipping fuel demand necessitates more than one fuel, so obviously multiple fuels will have a role to play, especially as different fuels are suitable for different types of vessels. Production will face serious restraints so the shipping industry will surely need a mix of options " Capetanakis added.

"In IBIA's forthcoming Convention in Houston this November we shall strive to tackle these challenges and provide a holistic snapshot of where we are, where we need to go and most importantly, when," Capetanakis said.

The convention will be held at the JW Marriott Houston on November 15-17. The event will consist of a bunker training course on November 15, followed by a series of keynote speeches, presentations and panel sessions over the following two days.

