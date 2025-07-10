Green Marine Group and Vertoro Team Up on Lignin-Based Marine Fuel Rollout

by Ship & Bunker News Team

They aim to validate the fuel performance and explore potential offtake opportunities. Image Credit: Vertoro

Green Marine Group and biofuel firm Vertoro have signed an agreement to jointly accelerate the market validation and commercial roll-out of lignin-alcohol blends, also known as crude lignin oil (CLO), as a sustainable marine fuel.

The two companies aim to validate the fuel's performance and secure offtake agreements to support its wider adoption in the shipping industry, Vertoro said in a LinkedIn post.

CLO is produced using Vertoro's technology, which transforms lignin - a valuable substance found in plant waste - into a usable biofuel. The process involves mixing residual lignocellulosic biomass with a solvent and applying heat to extract a uniform and stable crude lignin oil.

When blended with alcohols like methanol or ethanol, CLO becomes a viable low-carbon marine fuel.

"Green Marine Group has an excellent track record as a match maker for green fuel producers with engine manufacturers and shipping companies, opening many doors for us on both the fuel validation and offtake side," Dr. Michael Boot, co-founder of Vertoro, said.