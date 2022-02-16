IBIA, BIMCO Launch Bunker Licensing Scheme Survey

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The survey is online and takes about 7-10 minutes to complete. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker industry body IBIA has joined forces with BIMCO to launch a survey investigating demand for wider bunker licensing schemes and mass flow meter mandates.

The two organisations will promote the survey to their memberships and the wider maritime community. The survey will attempt to determine whether the industry believes bunker supplier licensing and compulsory mass flow meters, which are both used in Singapore, should be applied more widely at ports around the world.

"IBIA's ambition is to create greater alignment and transparency across bunker ports and strengthen the credibility of our industry by the use of MFM," Henrik Zederkof, chairman of IBIA, said in the statement.

The survey is online, takes about 7-10 minutes to complete, and all responses will be treated as confidential. To view and respond to the survey, click here.