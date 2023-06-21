Bunker Holding Hires Biofuel Development Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire will start work at Bunker Holding next month. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding, the world's largest bunkering firm by volumes, has hired a biofuel development manager.

Gunnar Kjeldsen will join the company as biofuel development manager in July, the company said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Kjeldsen was previously global business development manager at Bureau Veritas, and earlier in his career had worked in the petroleum services department at DNV.

Kjeldsen will report to Manja Ostertag, head of biofuels at Bunker Holding.

"In his last position as Global Business Development Manager at Bureau Veritas, Gunnar Kjeldsen successfully helped build the organization's Marine Fuel Quality Testing services and customer portfolio," Bunker Holding said in the statement.