Fremman Capital Completes Acquisition of Testing Firm VPS

by Ship & Bunker News Team

VPS first announced plans for the deal in June. File Image / Pixabay

Fremman Capital has completed its acquisition of testing firm VPS.

The firm has finalised the purchase of IK Investment Partners' stake in VPS, the testing company said in a statement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

VPS first announced the plan in June.

"This new investment from Fremman Capital marks a clear demonstration of their commitment to a more sustainable world, as well as an exciting stage of development for VPS," the company said in the statement.

"VPS will now push forward with their growth plans through new, innovative testing and advisory services which further focus on helping a greater number of customers work more sustainably and efficiently, protecting their assets, people and the environment."