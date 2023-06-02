BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops for Third Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain well below their position at the start of the year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Thursday, with average global VLSFO prices slipping for a third consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $3/mt to $574/mt on Thursday, remaining at the lowest level since May 15. The G20-HSFO Index advanced by $3/mt to $470.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index declined by $11/mt to $745.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $1.68/bl to $74.28/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly had a negative trend. At Singapore prices sank by $3.50/mt to $558/mt, at Rotterdam they climbed by $3/mt to $522.50/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $2/mt to $547/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $7.50/mt to $511/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.77/bl at $75.05/bl as of 9:23AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $5.80/mt rise in bunker prices.