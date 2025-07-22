Bar Technologies Secures Wind Propulsion Contract for Dual-Fuel Tankers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bar Technologies claim the system can deliver an average daily bunker fuel savings of 3 mt. Image Credit: Bar Technologies

UK-based maritime technology firm Bar Technologies has secured an order to install its wind propulsion system on two dual-fuel tankers of Union Maritime (UML).

The 250 m long vessels, designed by SDARI and under construction at Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry, will each be equipped with two 37.5-meter-tall WindWings, Bar Technologies said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The systems could deliver an average 3 mt/day of bunker fuel savings, Bar Technologies claims.

Delivery of the tankers is scheduled for the first quarter of 2027.

"It proves the technology can scale and slot alongside dual-fuel systems as a serious, practical tool for decarbonising even the most energy-intensive vessel types," John Cooper, CEO of BAR Technologies, said.

"Wind is no longer an experiment or a future option; it's a proven fuel source that's ready to deliver real impact today."