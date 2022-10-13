Bunker Holding Offers 20 Weeks' Parental Leave to All Global Employees

by Ship & Bunker News Team

New parents in the global Bunker Holding workforce will receive full pay during their leave, as well as their share of any pooled bonus awarded to their office. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding has started offering 20 weeks of parental leave to all of its employees worldwide.

From August the firm has made the offer available to new fathers and mothers in its workforce, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday. The new parents will receive full pay during their leave, as well as their share of any pooled bonus awarded to their office.

The policy goes far beyond the minimum legal requirement in most countries.

"The bunker industry being a rather conservative industry, parental leave has historically been viewed as maternity leave," Pernille Græsdal Beck, executive HR business partner at Bunker Holding, said in the statement.

"At Bunker Holding we have set out to change this, and seeing as 72 percent of Bunker Holding Group's workforce is male, this new policy is going to benefit a lot of new fathers, who previously may not have felt they could prioritize family at the cost of office time."

The firm employs 1,600 people across 34 countries.