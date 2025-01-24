Dual-Fuel LNG Fleet Increased by 33% in 2024: SEA-LNG

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Worldwide growth in LNG use and infrastructure. Image Credit: SEA-LNG

Gas lobby group SEA-LNG reports that LNG bunkering infrastructure and the number of ports offering LNG bunkers has grown in the past year.

There are currently 638 dual-fuel LNG vessels in operation globally, marking a 33% increase compared to last year, SEA-LNG said in its annual report.

In 2024, dual-fuel LNG newbuilds made up 70% of the alternative fuelled vessel orderbook.

It expects more than 1,200 dual-fuel LNG vessels to be operational by 2028.

Currently, LNG is available for bunkering in approximately 198 ports globally, with plans to expand to an additional 78 ports.

SEA-LNG says the global LNG bunker delivery vessel fleet is currently made up of 60 vessels, up by 22% from 2023.

The gas lobby group asserts that LNG-fuelled vessels will remain compliant with the FuelEU Maritime regulations until 2039.

FuelEU, which came into effect on January 1, applies to all ships over 5,000 gross tonnage calling at European ports. The initial target for reducing GHG intensity, compared to the 2020 baseline, is set at 2% for 2025, increasing to 6% by 2030 and reaching 80% by 2050.