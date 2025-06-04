BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Declines Despite Jump in Crude

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices slipped on Tuesday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices paring the previous day's gains.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $0.50/mt to $531/mt on Tuesday, having gained $3.50/mt the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $5.50/mt to $462/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $2/mt to $710/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures climbed by $1.00/bl to $65.63/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $1/mt to $506/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $2.50/mt to $474.50/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $2.50/mt to $496/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $6.50/mt to $474.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.25/bl from the previous session's close at $65.38/bl as of 6:14 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.88/mt fall in bunker prices.