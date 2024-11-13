Fairfield Chemical Carriers Takes Deliver of Third LNG-Fuelled Ship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company took delivery of the 26,000 DWT LNG dual-fuel vessel Fairchem Prestige on November 12. Image Credit: MOL Chemical Tankers

Shipping firm Fairfield Chemical Carriers has taken delivery of its third vessel capable of running on LNG.

The company took delivery of the 26,000 DWT LNG dual-fuel vessel Fairchem Prestige on November 12, MOL Chemical Tankers said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

The ship was built by Fukuoka Shipbuilding in Japan.

"This delivery highlights our ongoing dedication to advancing sustainable practices and pioneering innovation in the shipping industry," the company said in the post.

"Heartfelt appreciation goes out to everyone involved in making this delivery day possible."

LNG bunker demand is growing increasingly quickly with the delivery of more LNG-fuelled vessels in a variety of shipping segments. The long-term viability of these vessels will be dependent upon the scaling-up of production of LNG's greener alternatives -- bio- and synthetic LNG -- to allow these ships progressively to reduce their carbon emissions.