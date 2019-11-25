Shipowners' Worst IMO2020 Fears are Materialising: EGCSA

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shipowners worst IMO2020 fears are materialising. File Image / Pixabay

The run in to IMO2020 is proving to be littered with disappointments, with shipowners' worst fears now materialising, says the Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems Association (EGCSA).

Within its primary area of concern, EGCSA acknowledges that some owners who have opted for scrubber retrofits are being disappointed with both delays and cost increases.

"A meteoric rise in orders and a global concentration of marine conversion work in China's shipyards has resulted in broken promises and a rethink of decisions," wrote in its latest Q4 2019 newsletter.

For those opting to use the new IMO2020 grade fuels, concerns linger regarding fuel quality and in particular fuel stability.

"Many ships are only switching to compliant fuels a week before year end and have no experience with the new fuels," EGCSA says.

"Time will tell if concerns regarding new fuels are justified or not. Not much comfort for a ship's Master handling his or her ship through a winter North Atlantic force 10 gale."

Perhaps the biggest worry comes with enforcement. The need for a this to be consistent to ensure a level playing field for all players has been an ever-present message since the January 1, 2020 date for the new rules was decided.

Yet with less than 40 days to go, EGCSA says this level playing field is at risk of distortion through lack of comprehensive and consistent enforcement.

Many administrations have also not processed their national legislation or completed inspection and enforcement training, it adds.

"The entry into force of MARPOL Annex VI regulation 14.1.3 on 1 January 2020 has not been a glittering success," EGCSA concludes.

"The class teacher's end of term report would say 'Maritime has worked hard all year but needs to work smarter. Must do better if ambitions to be achieved. 4/10.'"