MFA Members Discuss Bunker Industry's Future at London Workship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The MFA's inaugural bunker workshop saw about 40 industry representatives gather in London on Thursday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Members of the Marine Fuels Alliance discussed some of the most pressing issues facing the bunker industry at a workshop in London this week.

The MFA's inaugural bunker workshop, arranged in collaboration with Ship & Bunker, saw about 40 industry representatives gather in London on Thursday for a series of discussions on the problems facing bunker suppliers.

The discussions covered operational and technical issues, decarbonisation, digitalisation and risk.

The idea behind the event was for the feedback generated from these discussions to form part of the MFA's agenda for the coming year.

All of the discussions pointed to frustration with an increasingly complex future for the bunker industry, with significant uncertainty over how to handle decarbonisation, regulatory compliance, sanctions and an ever-widening range of fuels being suggested as the shipping industry's future energy source.

"We're trying to focus on the here and now of what we need to run our businesses today," Robert Thompson of Propeller fuels, the MFA's chairman, said at the event.

"We need to deliver resources in the MFA -- that's our key aim -- we want from today to know what people need and then produce resources giving people access to them."