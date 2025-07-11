Singapore Overtakes Balboa as Monjasa's Top Supply Location

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm sold more than one million mt of marine fuels in Singapore in 2024. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore is now the top supply location for global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa.

The firm sold more than one million mt of marine fuels in Singapore in 2024, seeing the city-state overtake Balboa in Panama as its top supply location last year, it said this week.

Monjasa sold 6.8 million mt of marine fuels at 788 ports around the world last year.

Its top supply locations for 2024 are as follows:

Singapore

Balboa (Panama)

Jebel Ali Port (UAE)

Cristóbal (Panama)

Khalifa Port (UAE)

Houston (U.S.)

Lomé (Togo)

Walvis Bay (Namibia)

Cartagena (Colombia)

Callao (Peru)

"A new face on the list is Walvis Bay, Namibia, where we are seeing higher activity levels compared to previous years due to the ongoing rerouting of vessels south of Africa," the company said.

