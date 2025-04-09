Monjasa 2024 Profits Slide But Remain Third-Largest in Firm's History

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Anders Østergaard is CEO of Monjasa. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa reported a 40% drop in its profits in 2024, but the result remains the third-best in the company's history as its performance normalises from records seen in 2023 and 2022.

The company saw a net profit of $65 million in 2024, down from $109 million in 2023, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Bunker volumes climbed to 6.8 million mt from 6.5 million mt a year earlier, while revenues rose to $4.5 billion from $4.4 billion in 2023.

"We are satisfied with the achieved results and to record a 4% volume increase despite the overall global trade slow-down," Anders Østergaard, CEO of Monjasa, said in the statement.

"This shows that Monjasa continues to deliver the right quality and that our personal service is in demand by shipowners.

"At a time where global trade confrontations and uncertainties are building up, we also take comfort in our stable customer base and diversified business and geographic presence across trading, shipowning activities, technical ship management and offshore logistics."

The Americas represented 35% of Monjasa's volumes in 2024, down from 44% a year earlier. The Middle East and Africa took up 33%, up from 28% in 2023, while Asia rose to 24% from 19% the previous year.