China's Qingdao Port Conducts First Methanol Bunkering with COSCO Boxship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A container ship was bunkered with 210 mt of methanol at the port. File Image / Pixabay

A COSCO container ship has carried out the first methanol bunkering at China's Port of Qingdao.

The Cosco Shipping Carnation received 210 mt of methanol at berth 79 of the Qianwan port area on August 14, according to a report by China Daily.

Methanol stem was delivered using three trucks.

China has been stepping up efforts to expand methanol bunkering infrastructure. Earlier this year, Dalian Port completed its first methanol supply operation using domestically produced green methanol.

COSCO has also been growing its methanol-fuelled fleet, taking delivery of another dual-fuel container vessel in July.

"The implementation of SPG's first methanol bunkering business marks a crucial part of its green transition and will help China secure a more favourable position among the global green shipping service network," China Daily said.