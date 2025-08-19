Washington State Ferries Approves Two Hybrid-Electric Ferries

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The shipbuilding contract is valued at $714.5 million. Image Credit: ESG

Florida-based Eastern Shipbuilding Group (ESG) has received the notice to proceed from Washington State Ferries (WSF) to build two 160-vehicle hybrid-electric ferries, with an option for a third.

This marks the first competitive ferry construction bid for WSF in over 25 years, ESG said in a statement on its website on Friday.

These vessels will feature battery and shore-charging systems. While hybrid-electric ships don't run entirely on electricity, they can still help reduce bunker fuel consumption.

"This is an exciting milestone in bringing new hybrid-electric ferries to our fleet," David Sowers, electrification program administrator at WSF, said.

"These vessels will not only incorporate state-of-the-art technologies in shoreside charging and battery storage to cut diesel-generated emissions, but they will also provide dependable service for the communities who rely on us every day."

The new ships will be able to carry 1,500 passengers.

WSF is the largest ferry system in the US and is part of the Washington State Department of Transportation.