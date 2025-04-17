BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips for First in Five Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices slipped on Wednesday after a four-day rally. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices declined at ports around the world on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping for the first in five consecutive trading sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $3/mt to $521/mt on Wednesday, having reached its highest level since April 8 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index sank by $2/mt to $456.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $1/mt to $707.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $1.18/bl to $65.85/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices were little changed at $494.50/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $2/mt to $449/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $0.50/mt to $490.50/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $3.50/mt to $474.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.79/bl from the previous session's close at $66.64/bl as of 6:33 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $5.95/mt rise on the day in bunker prices.