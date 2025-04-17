BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips for First in Five Sessions

Thursday April 17, 2025

Bunker prices declined at ports around the world on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping for the first in five consecutive trading sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost  $3/mt to $521/mt on Wednesday, having reached its highest level since April 8 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index sank by $2/mt to $456.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $1/mt to $707.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $1.18/bl to $65.85/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices were little changed at $494.50/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $2/mt to $449/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $0.50/mt to $490.50/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $3.50/mt to $474.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.79/bl from the previous session's close at $66.64/bl as of 6:33 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $5.95/mt rise on the day in bunker prices.

