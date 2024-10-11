BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have been volatile this week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices rose at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices advancing and paring some of Wednesday's losses.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $4/mt to $616.50/mt on Thursday, having reached the lowest level since October 3 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $0.50/mt to $514.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $1.50/mt to $763/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $2.82/bl to $79.40/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $3/mt to $610/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $3/mt to $554.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $3.50/mt to $600/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $6/mt to $553.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.42/bl from the previous session's close at $78.98/bl as of 9:27 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.16/mt fall in bunker prices.