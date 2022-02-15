NYK Eyes Marine Battery Collaboration With PowerX

by Ship & Bunker News Team

PowerX is also working on a power transfer ship delivering electricity generated offshore to the mainland. Image Credit: PowerX

Japanese shipping company NYK is considering collaborating with technology firm PowerX on developing batteries for the shipping industry.

NYK and PowerX have signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly study the possibility of working together on marine batteries, the Japanese firm said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

As part of the proposed collaboration, NUK will promote marine batteries and ship electrification, and look to use knowledge built on this subject in the development of its planned autonomous ships.

"To realize a decarbonized society, the need for zero-emission ships and ship electrification is rapidly increasing worldwide," the company said in the statement.

"In Japan, a new law intended to facilitate the development of offshore wind projects off Japan became effective in April 2019, and demand within the offshore wind-power generation market is expected to expand."

PowerX is also working on a power transfer ship delivering electricity generated offshore to the mainland.