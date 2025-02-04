BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Holds Steady as Crude Jumps

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices held steady overall on Monday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices were mixed in direction at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices holding steady overall despite a rise in crude futures.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was little changed at $609.50/mt on Monday, having reached its lowest level since January 15 in the previous session.

The G20-HSFO Index gained $0.50/mt to $511/mt, while the G20-MGO Index declined by $4/mt to $783.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.29/bl to $75.96/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $0.50/mt to $588.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $6.50/mt to $559/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $3/mt to $578.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $1.50/mt to $564.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.64/bl from the previous session's close at $75.32/bl as of 7:10 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.82/mt fall on the day in bunker prices.