MEPC80: Bunker Holding Backs IMO GHG Deal as 'Step in Right Direction'

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Keld Demant is CEO of Bunker Holding. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding, the world's largest bunker firm by sales volumes, has backed the IMO's revised strategy on GHG emissions.

The IMO's Marine Environment Protection Committee adopted a new strategy on Friday committing the shipping industry to net zero GHG emissions by about 2050, as well as setting non-binding goals for 2030 and 2040.

"The new IMO goals of net-zero around 2050 outcome of the MEPC 80 meeting is definitely an important step in the right direction," Keld Demant, CEO of Bunker Holding, told Ship & Bunker on Friday.

"Bunker Holding Group is well-prepared to follow this path and is looking forward to guiding our clients on their journey's towards reducing the CO2 emissions of the global maritime industry."