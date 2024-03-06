Nike Signs Biofuel Bunker Deal With CMA CGM

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Under the deal CMA CGM will use biofuels for 36% of Nike's shipments with the company from July to May of next year. Image Credit: CMA CGM

Global sportswear company Nike has signed a deal with France's CMA CGM to use biofuel bunker blends in more than a third of its shipments.

Under the deal CMA CGM will use biofuels for 36% of Nike's shipments with the company from July to May of next year, the French container line said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The deal will reduce Nike's emissions by 25,000 mtCO2e.

"Collaborating with a key player like Nike and taking this major step towards decarbonization is an important achievement," Olivier Nivoix, executive vice president of CMA CGM, said in the statement.

"We are confident that our success will act as a catalyst, encouraging other carriers and customers to join us on this path to accelerate the transition towards a Net Zero industry."