Alfa Laval Sets Up New Electrolyser and Fuel Cell Unit

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new unit will be headed up by Madeleine Gilborne. Image Credit: Alfa Laval

Engineering firm Alfa Laval has set up a new unit dedicated to electrolyser and fuel cell technologies.

The new unit will be headed up by Madeleine Gilborne, formerly the company's head of clean technologies and vice president of its energy division, from January 1, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Tue Johannsessen will serve as the unit's head of strategy and partnerships.

"The creation of a dedicated business unit confirms our commitment to drive the necessary actions in the evolving energy landscape," Tom Erixon, CEO of Alfa Laval, said in the post.

"Hydrogen plays a pivotal role in the energy transition and our ambition is to speed up this transformation through innovation and the industrialization of electrolyser and fuel cell components."

As part of setting up the unit, the company will establish an innovation centre at its headquarters in Lund dedicated to research and development work on these technologies.