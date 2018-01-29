AET Tankers Names Four Bunker-Saving Newbuilds

AET will add four "eco-friendly and energy efficient" newbuild tankers to its fleet.

Image Credit: AET

AET Tankers Pte Ltd. (AET) says it has named four "eco-friendly and energy efficient" newbuild tankers - the newest additions to the company's fleet.

Two 113,400 DWT Aframax tankers, Eagle Barcelona and Eagle Brisbane, were named in a ceremony at Samsung Heavy Industries in Geoje, South Korea on January 24.

Then on January 26, two 157,512 DWT Suezmax vessels, Eagle San Francisco and Eagle San Jose, were named at the Hyundai Heavy Industries shipyard in Ulsan, South Korea.

“ The new ships benefit from the latest eco-friendly and energy efficient technology Rajalingam Subramaniam, President & CEO, AET Tankers

"The four new ships to join AET will replace older tonnage and provide more flexibility for our customers. At AET, we have made a significant investment in a new building programme that allows us to continue offering a young, advanced and flexible fleet to our customers," said AET President & CEO, Captain Rajalingam Subramaniam.

"The new ships benefit from the latest eco-friendly and energy efficient technology and world-class innovations that is not only positive for us, but also equally positive for our customers, environment and the communities in which we operate."

In June, AET unveiled two new long-range (LR2) petroleum tankers, the 114,000 DWT Eagle Lyon and Eagle Le Havre - both of which have a Green Passport notation.