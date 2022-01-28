Sweden's Furetank Orders LNG-Battery Hybrid Tanker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship is due for delivery in January 2024. Image Credit: Furetank

Swedish shipping company Furetank has ordered a tanker capable of running on LNG and battery power as well as conventional bunker fuels.

The 17,999 DWT ship will be built by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Yangzhou, the company said in an emailed statement on Friday. The deal comes with the option to order further vessels at a later date.

The ship is due for delivery in January 2024.

"This is yet another step forward on our journey towards a fleet consisting entirely of climate friendly vessels," Lars Höglund, CEO of Furetank, said in the statement.

"Furetank want to be an environmental friendly and leading actor within the segment.

"With this newbuilding we will continue to implement all available technologies to do the best we can – now. It feels especially good to place the order in these unstable pandemic times; we have a strong belief in the future."