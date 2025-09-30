BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips for First in Four Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are heading lower again after a sharp drop in crude on Monday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping for the first in four consecutive trading sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $1.50/mt to $523/mt on Monday, having reached its highest level since September 8 on Friday.

The G20-HSFO Index declined by $1/mt to $457/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $8.50/mt to $773.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $2.16/bl to $67.97/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $2.50/mt to $495/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $3/mt to $458.50/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $3.50/mt to $494/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $15/mt to $475.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.54/bl from the previous session's close at $67.43/bl as of 4:08 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.07/mt fall in bunker prices.