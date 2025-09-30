BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips for First in Four Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday September 30, 2025

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping for the first in four consecutive trading sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $1.50/mt to $523/mt on Monday, having reached its highest level since September 8 on Friday.

The G20-HSFO Index declined by $1/mt to $457/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $8.50/mt to $773.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $2.16/bl to $67.97/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $2.50/mt to $495/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $3/mt to $458.50/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $3.50/mt to $494/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $15/mt to $475.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.54/bl from the previous session's close at $67.43/bl as of 4:08 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.07/mt fall in bunker prices.

