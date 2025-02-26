Norsepower Partners with Syroco to Enhance Wind Propulsion in Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The duo demonstrated up to 21% bunker fuel savings on the tanker Alcyone. Image Credit: Syroco

Norsepower has partnered with Syroco to develop energy-efficiency solutions for ships, with one test case showing a 21% bunker consumption saving on a tanker.

The goal is to further reduce bunker fuel consumption and accurately measure savings from Norsepower's rotor sails, Syroco said in an email statement on Tuesday.

Syroco asserts that optimising rotor sail performance requires advanced calculations to balance wind propulsion with factors like waves and currents.

"Their [WAPS] integration with AI-driven platforms provides ship operators with reliable, real-time insights into how to maximise efficiency, savings, and sustainability," it said.

Syroco uses weather and sea data, ship design principles, and real-time onboard data to create a digital twin of each vessel.