First Shipment for New Anglo American LNG-Fuelled Bulker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel has loaded its first cargo of iron ore from the company's Kumba operations in South Africa. File Image / Pixabay

Mining company Anglo American's first LNG-fuelled bulker has loaded its first cargo of iron ore in South Africa.

The Capesize+ bulker Ubuntu Harmony is the first in a series of ten dual-fuelled ships that are set for delivery in 2023 and 2024, the company said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The vessel has loaded its first cargo of iron ore from the company's Kumba operations in South Africa.

The ship will run on a variety of fuels during the voyage as the engines are tested, a company representative told Ship & Bunker. Many owners of dual-fuelled vessels have chosen to stick to using conventional fuels over the past year while the war in Ukraine has driven global gas prices to record highs.

"We are switching between fuels at various times during this voyage as part of the testing of the ship," the representative said.

"It's worth noting that the ship is highly efficient on both fuel modes, so carbon reduction comes even from the conventional fuel because of the engine efficiency."