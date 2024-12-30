BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips for First in Five Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices declined on Friday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO dropping for the first in five consecutive trading sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $0.50/mt to $577/mt on Friday, having reached its highest level since December 16 the previous session.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $2/mt to $504/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $2/mt to $751.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $0.91/bl to $74.17/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices lost $5.50/mt to $555/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $4/mt to $516.50/mt, at Fujairah they fell by $1/mt to $548/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $8/mt to $556/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.01/bl from the previous session's close at $74.16/bl as of 8:07 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.08/mt fall in bunker prices.