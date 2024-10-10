TotalEnergies Appoints Deputy Vice President of Aviation and Marine Fuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Basset-Chercot has worked for TotalEnergies since January 1999. Image Credit: Stéphane Basset-Chercot / LinkedIn

French energy producer TotalEnergies has appointed a deputy vice president of its new aviation and marine fuels division.

Stéphane Basset-Chercot has taken on the role of deputy vice president of aviation and marine fuels in Singapore as of last month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile. He also serves as managing director of TotalEnergies Marine Fuels Pte. Ltd.

Basset-Chercot has worked for TotalEnergies since January 1999 in a variety of roles, most recently as director of aviation marketing and sales in Paris.

Basset-Chercot will be delivering a presentation on the multi-fuel future at the Sibcon industry event in Singapore on Thursday.