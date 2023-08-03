BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances to Five-Month High

Bunker fuel prices continued to advance at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in almost five months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $7/mt to $647.50/mt on Wednesday, reaching the highest level since March 7. The G20-HSFO Index climbed by $12/mt to $574.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index gained $10.50/mt to $921/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $1.71/bl to $83.20/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a positive trend. At Singapore prices advanced by $10.50/mt to $638.50/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $2/mt tot $606/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $4.50/mt to $629/mt, and at Houston they rose by $5/mt to $602/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.50/bl at $82.70/bl as of 9:31 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.77/mt fall in bunker prices.

