Wärtsilä to Work on Hybrid LNG-Ammonia Ship Engines

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The study will look at the feasibility of converting the offshore supply vessel Stril Pioneer to run on ammonia and LNG. Image Credit: Simon Møkster Shipping

Engineering company Wärtsilä is set to start looking into the possibility of making ship engines that can run on both ammonia and LNG.

The firm has signed a collaboration agreement with Norway-based Simon Møkster Shipping to carry out a feasibility study on the issue, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The aim of the study will be to demonstrate the feasibility of converting the offshore supply vessel Stril Pioneer, currently running on LNG, to use both LNG and ammonia.

"Decarbonisation is central to the future of shipping, and Wärtsilä is totally committed to helping our customers achieve this goal," Cato Esperø, head of sales in Norway for Wärtsilä, said in the statement.

"This collaboration agreement represents further evidence of this commitment.

"We are leading the way towards the adoption of alternative cleaner future marine fuels through extensive testing and research, and we see ammonia as an extremely promising option."

Were the company to develop LNG-ammonia engines, it could have implications for future supply of alternative fuels, boosting the prospects of LNG while cutting potential demand for synthetic LNG.