BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Four-Month High

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday June 23, 2025

Bunker prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices rising to their highest level in four months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $1/mt to $589/mt on Friday, reaching its highest level since February 24.

The G20-HSFO Index was little changed at $509/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $14.50/mt to $818/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures dropped by $1.84/bl to $77.01/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices rose by $1.50/mt to $570.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $1/mt to $527.50/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $0.50/mt to $559/mt, and at Houston they sank by $6/mt to $555/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $1.10/bl from the previous session's close at $78.11/bl as of 5:59 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to an $8.28/mt rise in bunker prices.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com