BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Four-Month High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are at their highest level since the end of February. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices rising to their highest level in four months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $1/mt to $589/mt on Friday, reaching its highest level since February 24.

The G20-HSFO Index was little changed at $509/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $14.50/mt to $818/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures dropped by $1.84/bl to $77.01/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices rose by $1.50/mt to $570.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $1/mt to $527.50/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $0.50/mt to $559/mt, and at Houston they sank by $6/mt to $555/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $1.10/bl from the previous session's close at $78.11/bl as of 5:59 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to an $8.28/mt rise in bunker prices.