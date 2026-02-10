Anemoi and Cosco Heavy Industry Renew Rotor Sail Installation Pact

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The renewed pact aims to offer a more coordinated, turnkey approach to rotor sail retrofits and newbuild wind-assisted propulsion projects. Image Credit: Anemoi

UK-based wind propulsion provider Anemoi Marine Technologies has renewed a framework agreement with Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry Ltd (CHI) support rotor sail installations at CHI yards.

The partners first signed a cooperation deal in 2022 and have since completed nine rotor sail installations, including very large ore carrier (VLOC) projects for Vale and U-Ming at CHI Zhoushan, Anemoi said in an email statement on Tuesday.

Rotor sails are cylindrical wind-assisted propulsion systems that use the Magnus effect to generate additional thrust and cut bunker fuel consumption and emissions.

Under the updated agreement, shipowners selecting Anemoi’s systems can access CHI’s services covering integration design through to onboard installation across its subsidiary shipyards in China.

The companies said the arrangement is intended to provide a more coordinated, turnkey approach for retrofit and newbuild wind-assisted propulsion projects.

“Renewing our framework agreement with CHI marks a major benefit for our customers,” Nick Contopoulos, COO of Anemoi, said.