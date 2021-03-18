World News
BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks Biofuels Guru
Thursday March 18, 2021
Maersk is the world's largest consumer of bunker fuel. File Image / Pixabay
Shipping company AP Moller-Maersk is seeking to hire a biofuels expert for its future fuels team as the company attempts to eliminate its carbon emissions.
The company is looking for candidates with eight to ten years of experience as a chemical engineer, process chemist, chemist, biochemist or similar, it said in a job advertisement on its website.
The posting lists the following key responsibilities for the role:
- Scouting for new promising advanced biofuels for use in our container ships
- Continuous evaluation of the state-of-the-art for advanced biofuels and new trends
- Feasibility studies of selected fuels/technologies within advanced biofuels – covering economics (energy balance), technical readiness level, sustainability, scalability and operationability (technical viability with engines, etc.)
- Dialogue and collaboration with various external advanced biofuel producers and developers
- Project management of Maersk's own initiative of developing a lignin-alcohol fuel in collaboration with external partners
- Chemical process engineering support related to pilot production of our own lignin-alcohol fuel – incl. how to alter the process, change equipment, etc. to make the fuel a commercially viable fuel
- Help build and maintain a long-term portfolio of sustainable fuel solutions to support the APMM decarbonization roadmap
The deadline for applications is April 18. For more information, click here.