VIEWPOINT: Why Bunker Buyers Should Look Beyond the Quoted Price

by Fuelsure

In Singapore, one recent dataset showed true-cost outcomes ranging from $0.91 to $9.15. File Image. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

For decades, bunker buying has been built around price discovery. Buyers compare supplier quotes, check them against published market assessments, negotiate credit and delivery terms, and move quickly to fix the stem.

In stable markets, that approach can work reasonably well. When fuel is available, ports are functioning normally and lead times are predictable, the lowest acceptable quote often feels like the right answer.

The problem is that bunker markets are not always stable.

The past few months have shown the limits of a price-led procurement model. Major hubs have experienced sharp price swings, uneven availability, longer lead times and more selective supplier behaviour. In the most stressed moments, buyers are not even trying to optimise. They are simply trying to secure product to complete the voyage.

“ This is why bunker buyers need to think more seriously about true cost.

That immediate pressure is real, but it should not obscure the larger lesson. The headline bunker price is not always the real cost of the stem.

That is because the economics of a bunker stem are shaped by more than the quoted dollars per tonne. They are shaped by the energy value actually received, the reliability of the delivered quantity, the quality risk carried by the vessel, the operational cost of delay or replanning, and the commercial consequences if something goes wrong.

In calm markets, those factors can remain hidden. In volatile markets, they become impossible to ignore.

This is why bunker buyers need to think more seriously about true cost.

The point is not that price benchmarks have become less important. They remain essential. They create transparency in a market that would otherwise be much more opaque. But they do not answer the next question. They do not tell a buyer whether the apparently cheap stem is genuinely attractive once execution, energy value and risk are taken into account.

That missing layer matters more than many buyers admit.

“ In Singapore, one recent dataset showed true-cost outcomes ranging from $0.91 to $9.15

A cheaper stem can quickly become expensive if it delivers lower usable energy than expected. A late confirmation can force a change in voyage planning. A delayed barge can disrupt schedule integrity. Marginal quality can increase the risk of operational issues or disputes. Weak documentation can create compliance friction. Poor claims handling can turn a manageable issue into a prolonged commercial problem.

In each case, the quoted price may still look competitive. The realized economics may look very different.

Data across major bunkering hubs suggests that this gap is not theoretical. In Singapore, one recent dataset showed true-cost outcomes ranging from $0.91 to $9.15, implying that the weakest stems were costing buyers almost $8 more than the stronger ones on a total-cost basis. In Rotterdam, the spread narrowed to $4.70, but the weakest stems were still costing buyers $9.28 above quoted price on average. In Panama, the spread narrowed further to $2.11, yet buyers were still paying an average of $3.33 above quoted price once performance factors were included.

The absolute numbers will vary by market and by methodology. But the direction of travel is clear. The invoice does not always capture the commercial reality of the stem.

That becomes even more important when availability tightens.

When markets are under pressure, the first concern is usually securing supply. Buyers want product, often at almost any price that still keeps the voyage commercially viable. That is understandable. But tight availability creates a second-order risk as well: it can change the quality profile of the market.

“ The real question is no longer just, "Who is cheapest today?" It is, "What is the lowest expected cost of a reliable stem?"

As supply becomes more constrained, blending activity can become more opportunistic. Components are assembled under greater pressure, supply chains become less predictable, and fuel variability can rise. That does not automatically mean widespread off-spec product. But it does increase the probability of inconsistency, instability and unwelcome surprises across stems that may still look acceptable on paper.

That is an important distinction. The industry often treats bunker quality as a simple pass-fail issue. In practice, some of the most costly outcomes sit in the grey zone: fuels that are technically compliant but operationally troublesome, or stems that are commercially cheap at the point of purchase but operationally expensive once used.

This is why the industry needs a more disciplined way to think about bunker buying.

The real question is no longer just, "Who is cheapest today?" It is, "What is the lowest expected cost of a reliable stem?"

That is a different way of buying. It treats bunker procurement not as a narrow sourcing exercise, but as a commercial risk decision. It recognises that the value of a stem depends not only on price, but on whether it delivers the expected energy, arrives on time, performs consistently and can be defended commercially if challenged.

In other procurement markets, this logic is already well established. Sophisticated buyers do not rely on headline price alone. They use risk indicators, performance scorecards and supplier intelligence to understand which counterparties are likely to perform when conditions become difficult. Marine fuels are moving in the same direction.

That shift matters not only in a crisis, but after the crisis. When volatility eases and supply becomes more comfortable again, buyers will be tempted to return to old habits: compare quotes, check the spec, and take the cheapest acceptable option. That would be a missed opportunity.

Because the recent period has exposed something important. The weakest economics in bunker buying often come not from obviously bad decisions, but from apparently sensible ones made with incomplete information.

The lesson is straightforward. Price should still be benchmarked. But price alone should not decide the stem.

Buyers need a fuller view of realized stem economics: energy-adjusted value, quantity reliability, quality exposure, delivery performance and the likely cost of commercial friction if things go wrong. In other words, they need to understand not just what the fuel costs today, but what the stem is likely to cost in practice.

That is where bunker procurement is heading. Not away from price, but beyond price.

And in today's market, that may be the difference between buying fuel and buying a problem.