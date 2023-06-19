BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Seven-Week High

Monday June 19, 2023

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Friday, with average global VLSFO prices jumping to the highest level in more than seven weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $9/mt to $601.50/mt on Friday, reaching the highest level since April 26. The G20-HSFO Index gained $10/mt to $500/mt, while the G20-MGO Index surged by $18.50/mt to $788/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $0.94/bl to $76.61/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a mixed trend. At Singapore prices jumped by $12/mt to $602/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $12/mt to $550.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $18.50/mt to $591/mt, and at Houston they sank by $19/mt to $526.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.44/bl at $76.17/bl as of 9:50 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.31/mt fall in bunker prices.

