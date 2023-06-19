BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Seven-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain below their position at the start of 2023. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Friday, with average global VLSFO prices jumping to the highest level in more than seven weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $9/mt to $601.50/mt on Friday, reaching the highest level since April 26. The G20-HSFO Index gained $10/mt to $500/mt, while the G20-MGO Index surged by $18.50/mt to $788/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $0.94/bl to $76.61/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a mixed trend. At Singapore prices jumped by $12/mt to $602/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $12/mt to $550.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $18.50/mt to $591/mt, and at Houston they sank by $19/mt to $526.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.44/bl at $76.17/bl as of 9:50 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.31/mt fall in bunker prices.