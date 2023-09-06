Supply Chain Carbon Footprint Focus of Trafigura JV Platform

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Carbon emissions: supply chain transparency. File Image / Pixabay.

A joint venture aimed at increasing transparency on supply chain carbon emissions has been launched by commodity trader Trafigura and US technology firm Palantir Technologies.

The platform, called Agora for Energy and based on Palantir technology, "enables collaboration on carbon emissions information and carbon intensity benchmarking and analysis", according to a statement from Trafigura.

Data fed into the platform draws on S&P Global Commodity Insights' carbon intensity measures of oil and gas, refined products and biofuels. This combines "with functionality supporting the option for users to input primary data".

"Agora for Energy will help users understand the variations in carbon intensity of existing supply chains from the point of production and enable a common approach to assets owned and operated by different companies," the statement said.

A similar platform for refined metals started up last year. Agora for Energy is an extension of that work. First users of the product include BP, Ecopetrol and co-owner Trafigura.