Lloyd's List Intelligence Launches Compliance Tools to Tackle Sanctions Evasion

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The tools aim to uncover hidden vessel ownership and illicit cargo movements amid increasingly sophisticated sanctions evasion tactics. File Image / Pixabay

Lloyd’s List Intelligence (LLI) has launched an integrated compliance suite combining its Ownership Intelligence and Cargo Risk solutions within the Seasearcher maritime intelligence platform.

The integrated tools help users identify sanctioned entities, detect deceptive practices such as AIS manipulation and high-risk ship-to-ship transfers, and track oil, chemical, LNG and LPG cargoes, LLI said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The launch follows the April 2025 OFAC guidance targeting Iranian petroleum supply chains, reflecting heightened global scrutiny on sanctions compliance in maritime trade.

LLI said the platform applies OFAC, OFSI, and EU 50% ownership rules automatically and uses its SeaTech and COACT frameworks to process and verify data, helping users improve compliance, reduce risk exposure, and streamline due diligence workflows.

“By combining deep ownership intelligence and cargo tracking in one platform, we’re eliminating dangerous blind spots and setting a new standard for maritime compliance,” Nicky Marlin, chief product officer at LLI, said.