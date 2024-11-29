BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops for Fourth Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have been falling all week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices fell at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices declining for a fourth consecutive day.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $2/mt to $578/mt on Thursday, reaching the lowest level since June 2023.

The G20-HSFO Index gained $1/mt to $488/mt, while the G20-MGO Index fell by $2.50/mt to $758.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.45/bl to $73.28/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $7/mt to $549/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $1/mt to $508/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $6.50/mt to $542/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $3/mt to $546.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.58/bl from the previous session's close at $72.70/bl as of 11:58 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.37/mt fall in bunker prices.