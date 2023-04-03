IMO Names Candidates Running to be Next Secretary General

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The election will take place at the IMO's London headquarters on July 18. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has published the full list of candidates running to be Kitack Lim's successor as secretary general.

Seven member states have nominated candidates, the UN body said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The candidates are as follows:

Mr. Moin Uddin Ahmed (Bangladesh)

Mr. Suat Hayri Aka (Türkiye)

Mr. Arsenio Antonio Dominguez Velasco (Panama)

Dr. Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry (Dominica)

Mrs. Nancy Karigithu (Kenya)

Ms. Minna Kivimäki (Finland)

Mr. Zhang Xiaojie (China)

The election will take place at the IMO's London headquarters on July 18, with the IMO Council's decision to be submitted to the Assembly of the IMO later on this year for approval.

The current secretary general, Kitack Lim, will step down on December 31 at the end of his term of office.