BUNKER JOBS: Med Petroleum Seeks Trading Assistant in Lebanon
Monday August 28, 2023
The role is based in the company's Beirut office. Image Credit: Med Petroleum
Marine fuel and lubricant trading firm Med Petroleum is seeking to hire a trading assistant in Lebanon.
The company is looking for new graduates with fluent English to apply for the role, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week. The role is based in Beirut.
The advertisement lists the following skills required for the role:
- Strong communication skills
- Good customer service skills
- Excellent organizational and time management skills
- Ability to work under pressure
- Ability to multi-task
Med Petroleum is based in Dubai, and focuses on marine fuel, marine lubricant and spare parts sales across the Middle East.
For more information and to apply for the role, click here.