BUNKER JOBS: Med Petroleum Seeks Trading Assistant in Lebanon

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Beirut office. Image Credit: Med Petroleum

Marine fuel and lubricant trading firm Med Petroleum is seeking to hire a trading assistant in Lebanon.

The company is looking for new graduates with fluent English to apply for the role, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week. The role is based in Beirut.

The advertisement lists the following skills required for the role:

Strong communication skills

Good customer service skills

Excellent organizational and time management skills

Ability to work under pressure

Ability to multi-task

Med Petroleum is based in Dubai, and focuses on marine fuel, marine lubricant and spare parts sales across the Middle East.

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.