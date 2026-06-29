Shell to Charter Four New Dual-Fuel LNG Carriers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 175,000 m3 LNG carriers will feature LNG dual-fuel engines from WinGD. Image Credit: Jiangnan

China’s Jiangnan Shipyard has announced the signing of a contract covering four 175,000 m3 LNG carriers that will be chartered to energy firm Shell upon delivery.

Representatives from Shell, Cosco Shipping, China Shipbuilding Trading Co (CSTC) and Jiangnan Shipyard attended the contract-signing ceremony on Thursday, the shipbuilder said in a statement on its website on Friday.

They will be powered by marine engine manufacturer WinGD’s dual-fuel engine capable of running on LNG and conventional marine fuels.

The propulsion system will incorporate iCER and VCR technologies, together with low-methane-slip generator sets, optimised shaft generators and onboard reliquefaction systems.

According to Jiangnan Shipyard, these technologies are expected to reduce fuel consumption and emissions while helping to minimise methane slip during operation.