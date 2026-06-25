FLEX Commodities Hires Trade Controller From Maersk

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Milind Homkar has joined the company as trade controller as of this month. Image Credit: FLEX Commodities

Marine fuel trading firm FLEX Commodities has hired a new trade controller.

Milind Homkar has joined the company as trade controller as of this month, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Homkar previously worked for container line Maersk in India since June 2017, serving most recently as senior business controller.

He had earlier worked for Vodafone from 2015 to 2017, for Eaton Corporation from 2008 to 2015 and for Hexaware Technologies from 2007 to 2008.

"In his new role, Milind will be leading our trade control function, bringing rigor and precision to trade lifecycle oversight, AR and credit control, across the desk," the company said in the post.