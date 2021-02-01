Battery Producer Corvus to Work With Toyota on Hydrogen Fuel Cells for Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Corvus will develop and produce hydrogen fuel cell systems from its plant in Bergen. Image Credit: Corvus Energy

Battery producer Corvus Energy has signed a deal with Toyota to develop hydrogen fuel cells for the shipping industry.

Corvus will develop and produce hydrogen fuel cell systems from its plant in Bergen, with Toyota as partner and supplier of the technology, the company said in an emailed statement Monday.

Corvus hopes to showcase its first fuel cell system on board a ship by 2023, and to start commercial deliveries from 2024.

"Adding fuel cell modules to our product portfolio is a natural step for Corvus and advances our vision to be the leading supplier of zero-emission marine solutions," Geir Bjørkeli, CEO of Corvus Energy, said in the statement.

"Fuel cell technology has reached a maturity level where scale-up of systems will be the next step.

"Toyota is in the forefront of the development and is by far the best partner for us to make this a success."

Fuel cells are one of the technologies being investigated by the shipping industry as it seeks to eliminate its carbon emissions. The use of them at commercial scale would require large amounts of green hydrogen produced on land using renewable power to be made available to the shipping industry, at a time when other industries will also be competing for it.