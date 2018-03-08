Monjasa Launches New Bunker Trader Training Programme

Monjasa says it expects to take on five to seven new Bunker Trading Trainees as part of the new programme. Image Credit: Monjasa

Monjasa today launched a new two-year bunker trader training programme it hopes will better equip candidates for the future challenges faced by the bunker industry.

"Being part of a survival-of-the-fittest industry, it is key for us to sharpen our competitiveness and adapt to the world around us. Adapting to new industry norms has already pushed for new digital compliance workflows and documented quality in our bunker operations," says Group COO, Svend Mølholt.

"We are now investing in more thorough educational and cultural ballast aimed at the Bunker Traders of tomorrow."

While previous training was focused on local offices, Monjasa says the new programme has a more global focus and offers a structured series of rotations across its core bunker trading business.

The programme also includes participation in the Commercial Shipping Program under the Danish Shipping Academy.

Dubbed the Monjasa Oil & Shipping Trainee (MOST) programme, recruiting for Bunker Trader Trainees is now underway in Panama, Dubai, Singapore and Denmark.

For 2018, Monjasa says it expects to take on five to seven new Bunker Trading Trainees as part of the new programme.